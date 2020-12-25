Local non-profit helps reunite lost pets with their owners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a pet owner’s nightmare: your dog slips out of its leash or your cat goes out the door and runs away. A Lincoln non profit says pet owners often do all the wrong things when their pets go missing, which is where they come in.

You may have seen posts on Facebook - missing pet fliers circulating between hundreds of people and shared by the page “Lost Pets of Lancaster County”. It’s a non-profit whose goal is reuniting furry pets with family members.

When Jamie Scott’s new dog, Elsa, slipped away it was a cold, dark January night.

“She just bolted into the night. I was really worried and scared. She didn’t even have a name yet,” Scott said.

At a loss for what to do, she reached out to Sam Franklin, founder of Lost Pets of Lancaster County.

“It’s terrifying when you lose your pet; you think the worst is going to happen,” Franklin said.

Franklin knows that feeling too well. “I lost my basset for three months and 23 days. I was living in Washington at the time and I did all the wrong things to get her back.”

After lots of searching, she finally got in contact with an organization that helped her trap her dog.

“I remember when the trap went off at 1:30 a.m. I was so scared, but it was her. I felt that huge sense of relief that it was finally over,” Franklin said.

She decided she didn’t want that to happen again to anybody else. She started Lost Pets of Lancaster County in January 2014. Since then she’s helped reunite more than 4,500 owners with their pets.

“I did so many things wrong and I just wanted that knowledge out there,” Franklin said.

The organization helps owners make and distribute flyers, gives people pointers on how to get their pets back using calming methods that don’t scare them off and if all else fails, sets up live traps for them.

It’s what worked for Scott, after Elsa was gone for three days.

“We loaded it up with dark meat Kentucky Fried Chicken to lure her there,” Scott said. “It took a few days but once I heard that door shut I just screamed ‘we got her!”

Scott said she will forever be indebted to Franklin and Lost Pets of Lancaster County.

Franklin said every time she helps a pet make a safe return home, she feels that same sense of relief she felt when she got her basset hound Daisy back.

