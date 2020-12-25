Advertisement

Milder Christmas Day

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures remained in the eastern half of Nebraska Thursday. Christmas Day will begin cold, but the afternoon will be warmer than the last few days. Above average temperatures should remain through the weekend.

Christmas Day will begin with temperatures in the single digits and teens in Eastern Nebraska, while the western third of the state begins the day in the 20s. It should be mostly sunny and dry with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 30s to mid 40s in Eastern Nebraska with upper 50s likely in parts of Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle.

Temperatures in the afternoon Christmas Day will be warmer than the last few days.
There will probably be more clouds moving through the region Saturday and that will cause our high temperatures to be a little cooler for the first half of the weekend. The second half looks to be colder thanks to a cold front sliding through the area Sunday. Temperatures should still be at or above average for late December. There is a small chance of rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will cool down a little Saturday, but remain above average for late December.
Colder temperatures expected Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through the area.
The first half of next week will be cold and breezy, maybe even windy, with a strong storm system likely moving through the region. At this time, snow looks to be possible in our area. It is too early to talk about amounts because the storm track will have an impact on how much we see. Stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.

