Above Average Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold start, mild temperatures returned to the area Christmas Day. More above average temperatures expected this weekend, before it gets colder again. There are some chances for precipitation this weekend and next week.

Saturday looks to begin mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible in the morning, by the afternoon it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be milder with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s in Eastern and Central Nebraska. Much of the western third of the state is likely going to have highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

The warming trend will continue in Eastern Nebraska while mild to warm temperatures return for...
A cold front and upper level trough are expected to move through the area Sunday. This will lead to colder temperatures with highs in the low 30s to upper 40s across Nebraska. It looks to be breezy with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There is also a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler, but still above average temperatures are expected Sunday as a cold front moves across...
Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly. A strong storm system should move into and through the region late Monday through early Thursday. Weather models agree on a strong storm system in the area, but not on the track or temperatures. At this time, there could be snow late Monday, then rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday there is a chance of snow. It will likely be breezy, maybe even windy Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as the picture should become more clear on what type of precipitation we see and how much.

