Breezy and Cooler on Sunday, Winter Storm Looms Early Next Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler and breezy weather is expected for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day as we finish the holiday weekend.

Cooler and breezy weather is expected on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s with northwest winds gusting up to 30 to 35 MPH. (KOLN)

Wind chills will likely sit in the teens 20s, and 30s for most of us on Sunday with blustery northwest winds. (KOLN)

Temperatures should cool back a few degrees behind a passing cold front with northwest winds becoming blustery into the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible through the afternoon. Past sunset and into Sunday evening, much lighter winds are expected.

Blustery northwest winds are expected Sunday morning and into the afternoon behind a quick moving cold front. (KOLN)

There will be a chance for some flurries, light snow, or even a little bit of freezing drizzle through Sunday morning behind the cold front. Any snow that does fall shouldn’t amount to much more than a trace to perhaps a few tenths of an inch.

Cooler and blustery weather is expected in Lincoln on Sunday with a small chance for a wintry mix of light snow or freezing drizzle in the morning. (KOLN)

The bigger concern for snowfall will be as we look ahead towards early next week as much of the Plains appears to be under the threat of a significant winter storm. It should be prefaced that there are still many details to iron out and the forecast will likely continue to change over the coming days, but if you’re reading this, I’d urge you to continue to stay updated on the forecast.

The forecast for early next week still holds a good deal of uncertainty, but much of the Plains, including most of Nebraska could see a significant winter storm move through the area. (KOLN)

It appears as of this writing on Saturday evening that a “classic” winter storm is set to move out of the Four Corners region and swing into the central plains Monday night, with precipitation overspreading the area into the day on Tuesday. What kind of precipitation falls, where temperatures sit, the vertical profile of temperatures, and the track of the system are all still details that need to be worked out and could significantly change the forecast. For example, the American GFS model provides a much warmer solution that would yield potentially significant liquid precipitation across Lincoln and eastern Nebraska through the day on Tuesday.

The GFS model provides a "warmer" solution that would yield more rain and warmer temperatures across eastern Nebraska Monday night into the day on Tuesday. (KOLN)

The European model provides a colder solution to this forecast, which would drastically change the forecast, providing much higher snowfall totals across eastern Nebraska, including in Lincoln.

The European model provides a "colder" solution which would yield higher snowfall totals across eastern Nebraska from Monday night through Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

There are good chances for colder, blustery, and wet conditions across the state Monday night into Tuesday and lingering into early on Wednesday. Snow and potentially some areas of heavy snow are a possibility, but don’t believe the social media hype and please make sure you stay tuned to reliable forecasts over the coming days.

