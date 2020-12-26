Advertisement

Cards for Seniors makes Christmas cards for seniors, others in living facilities

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 2,000 seniors in Lincoln got cards this Christmas that were written and designed by people in the community.

It all comes from an organization called Cards for Seniors. For the last 9 years, Cards for Seniors makes sure those in nursing homes, independent and assisted living facilities and hospice care know they aren’t forgotten during the holidays. Organizers said with the pandemic this year, these cards mean more than ever.

“It’s that realization that maybe I’m not out in that outside world anymore, but I still matter and people still remember me and still care enough to take their time and write me a simple card,” said director Shawna Gordon. “So, it’s really just joy and gratitude and appreciation, and hopefully, a little warm snugglies, too.”

Each card is handmade by individuals, church groups and even Girl Scouts in Lincoln. Cards for Seniors even teamed up with Meals on Wheels to reach people.”

