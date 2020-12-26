Foodnet gets perishable food to people in need instead of going to waste

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In an average year, thousands of Nebraskans are struggling with food insecurity. Now factor in a global pandemic and the financial stress that comes with that along with the holiday season.

It’s possible many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table.

And one Lincoln organization is taking food from Lincoln businesses that would otherwise go to waste, and getting it to people in the community.

The fellowship room in SouthPointe Christian Church is one of the newest locations of Foodnet. When we visited, we saw two rows of tables, full of fresh foods just about to hit their expiration date.

“Foodnet works with restaurants, groceries, really any place that serves food to then help connect those donors to give food to hungry people,” Steve Mason, SouthPointe Christian Church Senior Pastor said.

Foodnet’s goal is to keep foods out of landfills and keep the people of Lincoln fed.

“Globally, there is more than enough food for everyone to get enough calories, and nutritious calories, but it’s all about our distribution,” Pastor Mason said.

The difference between Foodnet and a typical food bank distribution is that Foodnet is dealing with perishables.

“We have sites in mainly Lincoln and other communities nearby in Crete, Denton, Milford and Seward,” Foodnet President Lei Noel said. “We pick up food from businesses and distribute it throughout the week - seven days a week actually.”

Now, distributions certainly don’t look like they used to. You have to get your temperature checked and sanitize your hands. But the heart of it all remains the same.

“There are some folks really struggling to make ends meet,” Pastor Mason said. “We want to let them know, even if you’ve never had to think about your grocery bill, or where your next meal is coming from in the past, you might be experiencing that now, and that matters. We want to be able to respond lovingly to that.”

You can find Foodnet centers almost every day of the week, although the dates are modified just a little over the holidays.

