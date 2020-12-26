Huskers fall on Christmas to No. 19 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Teddy Allen had a game-high 25 points, but No. 19 Michigan shot 58 percent in the second half to post an 80-69 in over Nebraska in a Christmas Day matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Allen had 21 of his 25 points in the first half, as Nebraska trailed 36-34 at the break, but the Wolverines hit their first six shots from the field after halftime and used a 10-0 spurt keyed by Franz Wagner to stretch the lead to 53-41 with 14:39 remaining. Wagner led five Wolverines in double figures with 20 points, as Michigan shot 51 percent from the field and hit nine 3-pointers in the win. Isaiah Livers added 17 while Hunter Dickenson added 13 points, 15 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots for Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

Nebraska (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) trailed 62-49 with 11:11 left before charging back into the game. The Huskers used an 11-2 run to get within 64-60 after a pair of Trey McGowens free throws. McGowens scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime and also had three of the Huskers’ six steals. The Huskers were with 71-65 after Allen split a pair of free throws after the under-4 timeout, but would get no closer as a Wagner basket and a Dickenson 3-point play on a putback stretched the lead back to 11 with 1:09 left. Dalano Banton also scored in double-figures for Nebraska for the ninth time this season with 17 points in a team-high 35 minutes of work. The Huskers close out 2020 with a road contest at No. 23/20 Ohio State on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. (CT). The game will be broadcast on television by BTN and on the radio by the Learfield/IMG Husker Sports Network.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.