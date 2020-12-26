Lincoln boy creates packs for homeless over the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many call this time of year a season of giving, one nine-year-old Lincoln boy has been working at giving back for months. Easton Yerdon has been keeping the homeless population in his mind and knew he wanted to help in some way.

So, with a Ziploc bag, water bottle and granola bar, Yerdon is reaching Lincoln’s homeless population with one “warm, fuzzy pack” at time.

“I just started feeling bad for the homeless,” said Yerdon.

Yerdon was thinking about the homeless population back in October, going through the middle of a pandemic.

“And so I asked him, what do you want to do?” said Yerdon’s mother, Erin Putney. " He goes, ‘I want to make survival packs.’ and so I go, ‘What’s in a survival pack?’”

With his mission of keeping people warm and safe, Yerdon even throws in things like face masks, gloves and hand warmers. Said Putney:

“Easton’s been really big on making sure they have some sort of treat in them because he wants them to have something that’s special.”

For Yerdon, going the extra mile means including inspiring and motivating words of encouragement.

“It’s just like, ‘You are loved. You are cared about,’” said Yerdon. “It doesn’t take a lot of time. It just takes a little bit of thought and a little bit of effort.”

The pair have been working with the People’s City Mission, putting out 80 survival paks so far. It’s a small gesture, that’s gone a long way. Putney said making these packs has helped her son turn his anxiety into action.

“When our kids are coming home and the stuff they’re seeing on the news, they just don’t have that control over much,” said Putney. “Give them something to have control over that’s beneficial for them and that helps other people, too.”

Yerdon said he wants to continue to make a difference in his community. He said he’d like to continue the “warm, fuzzy packs” in Lincoln for years to come.

“It makes me feel like a better person,” said Yerdon. “It just makes me feel good.”

If this is a cause you’d like to get involved with, you can donate money to Yerdon’s mom via venmo @erin-putney, or find her on Facebook following this link.

