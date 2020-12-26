Lincoln Boy Scouts Troop 8 recycle used Christmas trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Starting Saturday, Lincoln’s Boy Scouts Troop 8 is picking up unused Christmas trees from local businesses to recycle them. On Sunday you can have your personal tree picked up by them.

Troop 8 is expected to pick up anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 trees from people’s homes in Lincoln this year, which could be even more than they did last year. This is the sixth year Troop 8 is doing this in Lincoln. All people will have to do is just get their tree out to the curb and request it be picked up by the Scouts.

Pickup dates include Dec. 27, Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 9 and Jan 10. If people schedule a pickup on one of these days all they ask is you have your tree out to the curb by 9 a.m.

‘We love giving back to our community that supports us and what we do,” said Brooks Rushman, Committee Chair of Boy Scouts Troop 8. “This happens to be a conservation effort in that community effort so it teaches our scouts about conservation, how to make a difference in the community.”

Troop 8 said this is a free service for people, but free-will donations are being accepted. If you’d like to reserve a time to have your tree picked up, click here.

