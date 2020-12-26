Advertisement

Lincoln Boy Scouts Troop 8 recycle used Christmas trees

Starting Saturday, Lincoln’s Boy Scouts Troop 8 is picking up unused Christmas trees from local...
Starting Saturday, Lincoln’s Boy Scouts Troop 8 is picking up unused Christmas trees from local businesses to recycle them.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Starting Saturday, Lincoln’s Boy Scouts Troop 8 is picking up unused Christmas trees from local businesses to recycle them. On Sunday you can have your personal tree picked up by them.

Troop 8 is expected to pick up anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 trees from people’s homes in Lincoln this year, which could be even more than they did last year. This is the sixth year Troop 8 is doing this in Lincoln. All people will have to do is just get their tree out to the curb and request it be picked up by the Scouts.

Pickup dates include Dec. 27, Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 9 and Jan 10. If people schedule a pickup on one of these days all they ask is you have your tree out to the curb by 9 a.m.

‘We love giving back to our community that supports us and what we do,” said Brooks Rushman, Committee Chair of Boy Scouts Troop 8. “This happens to be a conservation effort in that community effort so it teaches our scouts about conservation, how to make a difference in the community.”

Troop 8 said this is a free service for people, but free-will donations are being accepted. If you’d like to reserve a time to have your tree picked up, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Gas explosion north of Oakland, NE
Fire erupts from gas line north of Oakland, NE
Police shoot and kill a gunman who opened fire on a crowd; one other person was killed and...
Philadelphia police: Officers shoot, kill man who shot 2 teens, killing 1
A Colorado family was killed in Wednesday morning’s two vehicle accident near Hershey on I-80,...
Colorado family killed in Wednesday morning’s crash near Hershey
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Lincoln sees two additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Latest News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Lincoln boy makes packages for the homeless over the holidays
Lincoln boy makes packs for homeless over the holidays
Foodnet connects food to the community over the holidays.
Southpointe Christian church the newest Foodnet location
Easton Yerdon packs a survival pack for the homeless in Lincoln.
Lincoln boy creates packs for homeless over the holidays