Murdock couple hosts live nativity for fifth year in a row

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Murdock couple has put on another living Nativity scene for the 5th year in a row.

It’s put on by the Buell’s, a couple at the 3B Homestead Barn in Murdock. Because of the pandemic this year, people drove around the Nativity scene to see animals like horses, donkeys, goats, sheep and chickens. Each car stopped at 20 different stations while listening to the Biblical story of Christmas. To date, more than 400 cars have passed through the living Nativity since the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“I’ve just been humbled at the responses that we’ve gotten, that they’ve enjoyed it. They learned a lot,” said Sondra Buell. “The kids were delighted to see the animals, that it was wholesome. We heard from one family today that this is the fourth year in a row that they’ve been to the nativity.”

The living Nativity was impacted by the coronavirus, too. The Buell’s said switching to a drive-through was a great way to keep people safe.

