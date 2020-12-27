Lincoln families awaiting new stimulus checks, unemployment benefits ending

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As new stimulus talks await in the balance, pandemic unemployment benefits will come to a halt until a new bill is signed. One of the key reasons stimulus talks are on hold and unemployment benefits are on hold is the disagreement on how much money Americans should receive in stimulus checks.

Lincoln mother Jessica Conway said, “Now with them being in limbo, it’s scary.”

Conway missed key time work after testing positive for Covid-19 weeks ago. During that time, she was hopeful a stimulus package would come to help her out.

“Just being able to pay the bills and be able to buy food or anything,” Conway said.

Congress passed a Covid relief bill to give Americans $600 stimulus checks, but Saturday, President Trump tweeted he wants the American population... to get $2,000 checks.

Conway said, “It was just like, anything was better than nothing because there’s a lot of families out there that really need help.”

Also, a part of the new stimulus deal was extended unemployment benefits. People on unemployment due to Covid-19 could receive as much as $300 a week with the new bill.

Unemployed Lincoln mother Heather Alexander said, “For me as a parent it would be significant not only for myself but for my kids.”

Alexander lost her job after testing positive for Covid-19. She applied for unemployment benefits and was able to receive money through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

“I think it was $140 or $160. That’s it,” Alexander said.

Although she’s only collected one week’s worth, over 92 million dollars has gone to unemployed Nebraskans through pandemic unemployment programs.

Money Alexander said is great to have, but not enough to provide for her family. She is currently a full-time law student and still looking for a full-time job.

Until President Trump signs a Covid relief bill or Congress overrides a potential presidential veto, Nebraskans will be unable to re-apply for pandemic unemployment benefits.

