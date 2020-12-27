Lincoln Police respond to burglary at Casey’s Convenience Store
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Casey’s Convenience Store near 27th and Superior Street Sunday morning.
According to the LPD, an unknown individual broke through the glass front door of the Casey’s at around 3:22 a.m. The individual stole alcohol and cigarettes’ from the store.
The estimated loss is currently at around $300. This incident is still under investigation.
