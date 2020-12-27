Advertisement

N. 27th Street Walmart closing temporarily for cleaning

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Walmart Supercenter at 4700 N 27th St is closing Sunday at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building, according to a Walmart press release. The location will remain closed through Monday, December 28, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Tuesday, December 29 at 7 a.m.

