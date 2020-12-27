One Final Parting Shot From 2020...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather should be pretty quiet for most of the day on Monday as we head into the new work week, but big changes are looming on the horizon as a strong winter storm is set to swing through the area beginning Monday night into the day on Tuesday and potentially lingering into early on Wednesday

For Monday, we should start the day with mostly to partly sunny skies across the state, but clouds will quickly be increasing ahead of our next winter storm. Temperatures will be fairly seasonal, with highs in the 30s to near 40° across the state with north and northwest winds up to around 10 MPH.

Temperatures are expected into the 30s on Monday with increasing cloudiness through the day. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny skies should turn mostly cloudy through the day on Monday in Lincoln with temperatures only reaching the lower 30s by the afternoon with light north winds. (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watches are in place for a good portion of the state as snow, rain, freezing rain, and wind are expected to impact the area.

Winter Storm Watches are in place across the state as an impactful winter storm is set to move across the area through early next week. (KOLN)

As an upper level trough and surface low pressure system kick out of the Four Corners region beginning Monday evening, we’ll begin to see snow across parts of western Nebraska first. Snow is then expected to spread across the state overnight and into the day on Tuesday. The forecast as of snow has most of the moisture with this system coming through the day on Tuesday - the catch is that parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska could see temperatures creep just above freezing during the day which means while we may see snow to start the day, by the afternoon hours as warm air tries to surge north, we could eventually see a wintry mix with rain, snow, and freezing rain across southern and southeastern parts of the state. This warm air could limit the snowfall potential across southeastern parts of the state - including in the Lincoln area. If we see more rain, we’ll see lower snowfall totals. If we see colder temperatures that don’t get above freezing, we’re likely to see higher snowfall totals.

Warm air aloft moving into the area could mean we see a changeover from snow to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. This warm air could serve to limit snowfall potential across southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Precipitation is expected to continue into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as the low pressure system wraps up and begins to move out of the area. As it does, we should see changeover back to mainly snow, possibly mixed with some freezing rain into early Wednesday morning. Total snowfall amounts across the state could be heavy - especially for northern parts of the state where 6″+ of snow is possible, though a wide swath of 3″ to 6″ is forecast for most of the state - including Lincoln, Grand Island, and North Platte. Snowfall amounts will likely be lowest across far southern and southeastern Nebraska where more rain is expected to mix in at times, with areas of freezing rain possible as well.

Snowfall potential from Monday night through the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is possible at times across the state, with the heaviest snow expected into northern Nebraska. Uncertainty still remains in the forecast, so make sure to check back for further updates. (KOLN)

To go along with a wintry mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain, wind will be an issue with this storm system as well as during the day on Tuesday with south and southeast winds gusting as high as 30 MPH. This could create areas of blowing and drifting snow - though because it should be a wet snow, that could limit blowing snow potential. Regardless, travel from Monday night, into Tuesday, and even into Wednesday morning could be difficult and dangerous. Please use caution if you’re out on the roads.

Keep in mind, this is no slam dunk of a forecast as there are still many uncertainties left in the forecast. Warm air aloft moving into the region could serve to limit snowfall totals - especially in southeastern Nebraska. Dry air getting wrapped into the system could also serve to limit precipitation potential. The track and speed of this storm could also change, as the main storm system still hasn’t even moved on shore yet and is still out over the Pacific Ocean. All of this being said, PLEASE make sure you continue to check back as the forecast will continue to change over the next 24 to 36 hours.

