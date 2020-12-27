Stars take down Tri-City in home opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in the 2020-’21 season, the Lincoln Stars were able to play a game on their home ice. The Stars took advantage, topping the Tri-City Storm 5-2 on Saturday night. Jack O’Leary scored a goal in the first period for Lincoln and the Stars didn’t look back in route to victory.

