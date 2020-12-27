Advertisement

Stars take down Tri-City in home opener

The Lincoln Stars took down the Storm 5-2 on Saturday night at the Ice Box
The Lincoln Stars celebrate a goal in Saturday night's win over Tri-City
The Lincoln Stars celebrate a goal in Saturday night's win over Tri-City
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in the 2020-’21 season, the Lincoln Stars were able to play a game on their home ice. The Stars took advantage, topping the Tri-City Storm 5-2 on Saturday night. Jack O’Leary scored a goal in the first period for Lincoln and the Stars didn’t look back in route to victory.

