Stars take down Tri-City in home opener
The Lincoln Stars took down the Storm 5-2 on Saturday night at the Ice Box
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in the 2020-’21 season, the Lincoln Stars were able to play a game on their home ice. The Stars took advantage, topping the Tri-City Storm 5-2 on Saturday night. Jack O’Leary scored a goal in the first period for Lincoln and the Stars didn’t look back in route to victory.
