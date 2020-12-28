Fisherman who broke through ice at Holmes Lake recovering

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fisherman who broke through the ice at Holmes Lake is recovering.

First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Holmes Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fisherman broke through the ice and hung onto an ice shelf about 30-yards from the shore.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller safely swam out to the fisherman, attached a rescue line, crawled out on the ice and secured him.

From there crews pulled Chief Mueller and the fisherman back to shore where he was taken to the hospital.

