Advertisement

Fisherman who broke through ice at Holmes Lake recovering

A fisherman who broke through the ice at Holmes Lake is recovering.
A fisherman who broke through the ice at Holmes Lake is recovering.(Station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fisherman who broke through the ice at Holmes Lake is recovering.

First responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Holmes Lake around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fisherman broke through the ice and hung onto an ice shelf about 30-yards from the shore.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller safely swam out to the fisherman, attached a rescue line, crawled out on the ice and secured him.

From there crews pulled Chief Mueller and the fisherman back to shore where he was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
N. 27th Street Walmart closing temporarily for cleaning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Big Ten announces January start times
Winter Storm Watches are in place across the state as an impactful winter storm is set to move...
One Final Parting Shot From 2020...

Latest News

LPD investigating shooting on Christmas Day.
LPD investigating Christmas Day shooting at mobile home park
Snowfall potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning.
Wintry precipitation likely tonight and Tuesday
As COVID vaccines continue getting sent throughout the entire U.S., a Nebraska health care...
‘I do it for those who can’t’: Health care worker reflects on getting a COVID vaccine
Meet Midnight! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now