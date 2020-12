LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker tight end Jack Stoll announced on Monday that he would be leaving the Nebraska football team to pursue the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thank you Nebraska! It’s been real✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJItLPHrOn — Jack Stoll (@StollJack) December 28, 2020

