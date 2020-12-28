Huskers to battle no. 25 Buckeyes on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program hits the road for the final time in 2020, as the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio for a matchup with No. 25/20 Ohio State.

Tipoff from Value City Arena between the Huskers and Buckeyes is slated for 5:30 p.m. (cental) and will be carried on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com , the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Nebraska’s matchup with the Buckeyes marks the Huskers’ third straight game against a ranked opponent to open Big Ten play. It is only the second time in program history that the Huskers started conference play with three straight ranked opponents (also 2011-12).

The Huskers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) cut a 13-point second-half deficit to 64-60 with 6:20 remaining, but could not complete the comeback in an 80-69 loss to No. 19 Michigan on Christmas Day. Michigan, which hit its first six shots of the second half, used a 10-0 run to break open a two-point game and withstood several comeback attempts by the Huskers down the stretch. Teddy Allen’s 25 points led three Huskers in double figures, but Nebraska was held to 39 percent shooting while Michigan shot 51 percent, including 58 percent in the second half.

Allen has been an impact newcomer for the Husker offense, as the 6-foot-6 wing leads the Huskers and is sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.2 points per game. He has four 20-point games and is averaging 20.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in Nebraska’s three games against ranked opponents in 2020-21. Ohio State (7-2, 1-2 Big Ten) is looking to bounce back following a 71-70 loss at Big Ten leader Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 64-57 with seven minutes remaining, only to see the Wildcats close the game on a 14-6 run capped by Boo Buie 3-pointer with 1:04 left to give the Wildcats the lead for good. E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 15 points and eight boards, while Kyle Young chipped in 14 points and eight caroms. OSU out-rebounded Northwestern 40-26, but shot just 44 percent, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

