‘I do it for those who can’t’: Health care worker reflects on getting a COVID vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As COVID vaccines continue getting sent throughout the entire U.S., a Nebraska health care worker is recommending everyone get one after she received hers days ago.

Erin Pulec works at Bryan Health. She was part of the second wave of vaccines for health care workers, and once she got word it was her turn to get a vaccine, she signed up immediately.

“It kind of affected me emotionally more than I thought it would,” Pulec said.

Pulec said getting the COVID vaccine was the light at the end of the tunnel for her during the pandemic.

“I am one of those that is medically able to be vaccinated so I do. I do it for those who can’t and I do it for myself,” Pulec said.

But she’s not just doing it for herself, rather for her children at home and other family members.

Family visits used to be weekly, but have been sparse during the last nine months.

“Looking back on those pictures when my mom and my mother in law visited kids through the window this past spring, it just brought me to tears,” said Pulec. “I don’t want to go back to that.”

Nine days after getting her Pfizer vaccine, she said she hasn’t had many side effects except for a sore arm from the shot. Although she highly recommends the vaccine, she is asking everyone to do their research first.

“I wanted to be well informed,” Pulec said. “Before you make any type of those decisions you need to be well informed.”

Pulec said she’s done her research and believes this vaccine works. Once available, she hopes everyone is willing to get it.

Both city and state officials expect COVID vaccines to be available to the public either at the end of March or in April.

