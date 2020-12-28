Lincoln church staying remote even with looser state DHM’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As State Directed Health Measures loosen around the state, church services are no longer apart of them, rather considered guidance. But one Lincoln church is playing it safe to protect its congregation. First Plymouth Church is still doing all of its services and gatherings via Zoom.

This is a decision the church made after seeing COVID hospitalizations hit new highs over a month ago. Midway through the pandemic, First Plymouth was having one socially distant Sunday service with people wearing masks. Even with hospitalizations in the decline throughout the state, the senior minister said it’ll be a while before they have another in-person service.

‘We felt it was just a good expression of concern and care for the wider community to be extra cautious even though I thought that small social distance service was safe,” said Jim Keck, senior minister at First Plymouth Church.

The senior minister also said many people in the congregation were excited about having more remote services, but many of them are hopeful to return in-person soon. If and when they do come back, it’ll be the same as before with one small and socially distant service every Sunday.

Keck said, “I think there was a lot of excitement, but now I think people are simply yearning to be back together. We miss it.”

The senior minister said if things keep trending in the right direction, an in-person church service could be coming back next month. He’s hopeful to have all services back by next fall.

