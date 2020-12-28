Man with machete at 84th and Fremont St Walmart arrested Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arresting a man with a machete following a 40 minute standoff.

The incident happened at the 84th and Fremont Streets Walmart just after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

LPD said 35-year-old Jeremiah Coleman was upset with Walmart staff and was agitated about not getting a receipt for his purchase. According to officers, Coleman threatened to beat up and kill employees.

Coleman was finally subdued after officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes. He was arrested without any issues.

Coleman is facing terroristic threats charges, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

