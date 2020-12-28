Advertisement

Man with machete at 84th and Fremont St Walmart arrested Christmas Eve

Jeremiah Coleman
Jeremiah Coleman(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arresting a man with a machete following a 40 minute standoff.

The incident happened at the 84th and Fremont Streets Walmart just after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

LPD said 35-year-old Jeremiah Coleman was upset with Walmart staff and was agitated about not getting a receipt for his purchase. According to officers, Coleman threatened to beat up and kill employees.

Coleman was finally subdued after officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes. He was arrested without any issues.

Coleman is facing terroristic threats charges, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
N. 27th Street Walmart closing temporarily for cleaning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Big Ten announces January start times
Winter Storm Watches are in place across the state as an impactful winter storm is set to move...
One Final Parting Shot From 2020...

Latest News

A fisherman who broke through the ice at Holmes Lake is recovering.
Fisherman who broke through ice at Holmes Lake recovering
LPD investigating shooting on Christmas Day.
LPD investigating Christmas Day shooting at mobile home park
Snowfall potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning.
Wintry precipitation likely tonight and Tuesday
As COVID vaccines continue getting sent throughout the entire U.S., a Nebraska health care...
‘I do it for those who can’t’: Health care worker reflects on getting a COVID vaccine