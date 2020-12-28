Advertisement

Nebraska man found dead after his vehicle drives off road

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs Police say a Nebraska man was found dead after his vehicle drove off of Interstate 480 in Iowa near the Missouri River.

Police said 50-year-old Stephen Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska, was found shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday after his vehicle came to rest against a tree.

Council Bluffs Police said it wasn’t immediately clear why Johnson’s vehicle left the road.

