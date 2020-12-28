New specialty license plates launching in January

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 16 new specialty license plates will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 1.

The new specialty plates, created by legislative acts, will help different funds and organizations, including the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and more.

“We are pleased to expand our offering of specialty plates for those who wish to express their individuality or support a cause,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

All license plates, including new specialty plates, can be purchased online.

“We’re reminding our customers that license plates can be purchased online in order to reduce in-person traffic in state and local offices,” Lahm said.

Those who do purchase a specialty plate should plan ahead, as it may take up to 30 days for a specialty plate to be produced and sent to a county treasurer’s office.

A list of license plates and fees can be found on the DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov/dvr/license-plates.

The new specialty plates and the organizations and funds they support are:

Military honor plates (Must be registered with the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry to purchase):

Air National Guard

Global War on Terrorism (GWoT) Expeditionary Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

Southwest Asia Service Medal

Vietnam Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

New plates with $5 numeric and $40 message plate fee:

Down Syndrome Awareness – portion of fees goes to UNMC Down Syndrome Clinic

Support the Arts – portion of fees goes to Nebraska Arts Council

Prostate Cancer Awareness - portion of fees goes to UNMC Nebraska Prostate Cancer Research Program

The Good Life is Outside - portion of fees goes to Game and Parks State Improvement and Maintenance

Wildlife Conservation, Ornate Box Turtle - portion of fees goes to the Wildlife Conservation Fund

Wildlife Conservation, Bighorn Sheep - portion of fees goes to the Wildlife Conservation Fund

Wildlife Conservation, Sandhill Crane - portion of fees goes to the Wildlife Conservation Fund

Vets Get Pets – portion of fees goes to Vets Get Pets fund

Donate Life – portion of fees goes to Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness and Education

New plate with $5 numeric and $70 message plate fee:

Support Our Troops – portion of fees goes to Veterans Employment Program

