Weather Alert Day: Snow, Ice, and Wind to Impact the State Monday Night into Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quite the poignant finish to 2020 across the state as a strong winter storm is set to roll through the area Monday night into Tuesday and potentially lingering into very early on Wednesday. Areas of snow - potentially heavy at times - as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain are possible through the day on Tuesday in what will be a very messy day across a good portion of the state.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across the entire state of Nebraska as snow is expected to begin first in western Nebraska on Monday night before spreading across the rest of the state into Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across the state from Monday through early Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, areas of snow are expected to be ongoing across central and eastern Nebraska. The big problem with this forecast is that warm air is expected to be drawn into the system as we head into the afternoon hours and how far north that warm air reaches will greatly change the forecast. By the afternoon as temperatures both at the surface and in the low and mid levels of the atmosphere warm to near or just above freezing, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain will be possible across south central and southeastern Nebraska.

Areas of snow are expected to spread across the state overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon could see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

If - and that’s a big if - we see warm air surge further north than is currently forecast, we could see that eat into our potential snowfall amounts in southeastern Nebraska. Conversely, if warm air doesn’t reach as far north as expected by Tuesday afternoon and we see all snow with no wintry mix, that could help to increase our snowfall amounts across southeastern Nebraska. Currently as the forecast sits now, we’ve tried to threat the needle and meet in the middle ground with the highest snowfall potential parts of southwestern Iowa and extreme eastern Nebraska where 6″+ of snow is currently forecast. Most of the state will likely fall into the 3″ to 6″ category - including for Lincoln at this time.

Widespread areas of 3" to 6" of snow are expected across the state. The heaviest snow is expected to likely stay across Iowa and into extreme eastern parts of the state where they could see 6" to 9" of snow. (KOLN)

The “boom” potential for snowfall amounts for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska would likely be in the range of 6″to 10″ - that would require warm air to stay to our south and for the storm system to track just off to our south and east. The “bust” potential for Lincoln would be 1″ to 3″ of snow. In that scenario, Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska would likely see an extended period of time Tuesday afternoon with sleet, freezing rain, or perhaps just rain which would eat into the snowfall potential.

Total ice accumulations of 0.10″ to 0.25″ are forecast across extreme southeastern Nebraska - this is where the icing potential will be highest. Areas to the north and west of that could see a trace up to 0.10″ of ice.

Ice accumulation potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning (KOLN)

Regardless of how much ice any particular area sees, the combination of snow, breezy south and southeast winds, with even just a little bit of ice will make for a rather messy afternoon across the state with tough travel conditions. If you have to be out on the road, please exercise extreme caution and if you can avoid travelling all together, that would be a better option.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state - seasonally cold for late December. South and southeast winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 MPH will make it feel even colder with wind chills into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s on Tuesday. Temperatures near or just above freezing in southeastern Nebraska could lead to a wintry mix through the afternoon. (KOLN)

Blustery south and southeast winds on Tuesday afternoon will lead to wind chills in the teens and 20s across the state. (KOLN)

Past Tuesday, Wednesday could see a lingering wintry mix of light snow and freezing rain across eastern Nebraska. By the afternoon it should be mainly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s. Wednesday night into New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be very cold with lows in the lower single digits. New Year’s Eve will stay cold with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. We start 2021 on the cold side with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the 20s.

