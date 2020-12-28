Wintry Precipitation Likely Tonight and Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A winter storm will move into and through the area tonight through early Wednesday morning. Snow and ice accumulations are likely. Be prepared for slick roads and reduced visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Northern Kansas tonight through late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow and mixed precipitation moving into Southwest Nebraska late this afternoon. Highs should be in the 30s with northwest winds becoming east at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be chilly across the area today with temperatures close to average for this time of the year in many locations. (KOLN)

Snow should expand across Western and Central Nebraska this evening with snow likely not moving into Eastern Nebraska until after midnight. Precipitation should remain mainly snow through mid-morning Tuesday. By late morning and early afternoon parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas look to change from snow to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain or perhaps just freezing rain and sleet as warmer air moves into the area. How far north this warm air moves in will have a big impact on snowfall and ice totals in these areas. Precipitation should change back to snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning before wrapping up. Light to moderate snowfall totals are expected across the area. Ice accumulation of a trace to one-tenth of an inch is possible in much of the southeastern half of Nebraska with parts of extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas potentially seeing up to one-quarter of an inch of ice. It will be breezy too with southeast winds becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Snowfall potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Ice accumulation potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning (KOLN)

It will be colder Tuesday due in part to precipitation in the area. (KOLN)

Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures are expected Wednesday. Thursday and Friday (New Year’s Day) will be cold too with a small chance of flurries or light snow showers in Southeast Nebraska late Thursday into Friday.

