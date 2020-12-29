Bryan Health officials warn of rising hospitalizations, urge caution over New Year’s Holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officials with Bryan Health said hospitalizations are creeping back up and they’re urging Nebraskans to not let their guards down over the next few weeks.

Right now, the hospital is treating 78 COVID-19 patients, which is up from 66 mid-December.

Bob Ravenscroft, the vice president of advancement for the hospital said while this number is lower than the early December peaks of around 150 hospitalizations, they’re worried about the impact of holiday celebrations.

“We’re not out of the woods yet so we just ask everyone to be super responsible and careful,” Ravenscroft said.

Ravenscroft said it will be two to three weeks before the full impacts of the holiday season.

They also gave an update on Bryan Health’s vaccination plans.

Ravenscroft said everything is going very well. 3,648 Bryan Health staff have now been vaccinated.

Right now, they’re using the Moderna vaccine though the next shipments of Pfizer vaccines is expected to come next week. The second doses of Pfizer vaccines for those vaccinated first will also come next week.

Ravenscroft said at this point they haven’t heard of any staff having any side effects more serious than a mild fever.

As for when and how the vaccines will become available to the public, Ravenscroft said Bryan is just waiting on guidance from the state.

“When the time comes we’ll be ready to pitch in,” he said.

More good news from the hospital system is that despite concerns over the new strain of the virus, the Bryan Health lab said both the PCR and rapid antigen tests will detect the original strain of COVID-19 and the mutated strain.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.