City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

Time: 9:30 P.M.

City operations: Bridges and overpasses have been pre-treated with anti-ice brine. 20 City material spreaders will begin patrolling arterial routes after midnight. The current forecast calls for trace accumulations by 2 AM. Additional City and contractor crews are on standby and ready to respond to changing weather throughout the day.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Street conditions: Mixed precipitation is expected to begin after midnight with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a glazing of ice after snowfall ends. Up to 1.5 inches of accumulation is possible for the morning commute. Snow is expected to change to freezing rain/drizzle in the afternoon. Drivers should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility due to snowfall rates up to ¾ inch per hour at times and high winds and encouraged to buckle up, slow down, and stay alert.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

