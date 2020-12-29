Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

ICY ROADS
ICY ROADS(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Time: 9:30 P.M.

City operations: Bridges and overpasses have been pre-treated with anti-ice brine. 20 City material spreaders will begin patrolling arterial routes after midnight. The current forecast calls for trace accumulations by 2 AM. Additional City and contractor crews are on standby and ready to respond to changing weather throughout the day.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Street conditions: Mixed precipitation is expected to begin after midnight with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a glazing of ice after snowfall ends. Up to 1.5 inches of accumulation is possible for the morning commute. Snow is expected to change to freezing rain/drizzle in the afternoon. Drivers should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility due to snowfall rates up to ¾ inch per hour at times and high winds and encouraged to buckle up, slow down, and stay alert.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
N. 27th Street Walmart closing temporarily for cleaning
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Big Ten announces January start times
Winter Storm Watches are in place across the state as an impactful winter storm is set to move...
One Final Parting Shot From 2020...

Latest News

’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues
’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues
HAC Tournament (Basketball- 6p.m)
HAC Tournament (Basketball- 6p.m)
Venues react to relief package
’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues
Rural hospitals distributing vaccines to local health care workers
Rural hospitals distributing vaccines to local health care workers