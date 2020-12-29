Advertisement

City updates snow removal operations

A look at road conditions across Lincoln from the city's traffic camera network.
A look at road conditions across Lincoln from the city's traffic camera network.(KOLN/LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities Department continues to work to keep city streets clear as the snow continues to fall across the area.

LTU says 20 snow plows are on patrol, plowing main streets and applying salt as needed. Forty additional contractor plows have been activated, allowing for sixty units to form create twenty arterial plow teams, according to the city.

LTU says main streets are snow covered with slush underneath, and that winter driving conditions are in effect.

“Drivers should be on alert for slick spots, hidden hazards, and windrows of snow during plowing operations,” according to a press release. “Give plow teams room to work as they clear from the middle of the street out to the curbs and navigate turn lanes.”

A 10/11 NOW reporter also says visibility is down across the city, making for even difficult driving conditions.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker tight end leaves to pursue NFL Draft
Widespread snow amounts of 3" to 6" are expected across the state from Monday night into...
Weather Alert Day: Snow, Ice, and Wind to Impact the State Monday Night into Tuesday
Jeremiah Coleman
Man with machete at 84th and Fremont St Walmart arrested Christmas Eve
Nebraska man found dead after his vehicle drives off road
Snowfall potential for Monday night - Wednesday morning.
Wintry precipitation likely tonight and Tuesday

Latest News

Multiple volunteer departments responded to a large building fire overnight near SW 40th & W...
Crews respond to overnight building fire in southwestern Lancaster County
’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues
’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues
ICY ROADS
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update
HAC Tournament (Basketball- 6p.m)
HAC Tournament (Basketball- 6p.m)