City updates snow removal operations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln’s Transportation and Utilities Department continues to work to keep city streets clear as the snow continues to fall across the area.

LTU says 20 snow plows are on patrol, plowing main streets and applying salt as needed. Forty additional contractor plows have been activated, allowing for sixty units to form create twenty arterial plow teams, according to the city.

LTU says main streets are snow covered with slush underneath, and that winter driving conditions are in effect.

“Drivers should be on alert for slick spots, hidden hazards, and windrows of snow during plowing operations,” according to a press release. “Give plow teams room to work as they clear from the middle of the street out to the curbs and navigate turn lanes.”

A 10/11 NOW reporter also says visibility is down across the city, making for even difficult driving conditions.

