Crews respond to overnight building fire in southwestern Lancaster County

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a large building fire in southwestern Lancaster County overnight.

The flames broke out behind a home near SW 40th & W Bucks Drive around 12:30 a.m., which is just north of West Denton Road.

The fire was completely visible from the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera when the incident began.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the building, which was a few yards from the house, was a complete loss, as it completely burned to the ground.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to LSO.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Volunteers from Southwest, Hickman and Pleasant Dale all responded along with LSO.

