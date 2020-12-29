Advertisement

Fortenberry in quarantine during two House votes on Monday

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was advised to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, forcing him to miss two notable votes in the House on Monday, he said in a statement.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted to override a veto of President Donald Trump on the National Defense Authorization Act, as well as pushed forward the CASH Act proposal to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 to qualified Americans.

Fortenberry said that at the advice of the Capitol physician, he was asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Fortenberry said he would have voted for the override of the veto but would have voted no to the changes to the stimulus payments.

“If I had been able to vote in person, I would have voted yes on the National Defense Authorization Act.  Regrettably, I could not support the CASH Act, which did not focus on those most in need.  I agree with providing additional relief in a targeted manner for those who still suffer.  Most Nebraskans will receive $600 soon and for those unemployed an additional $300 per week,” the Congressman said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency Declared
City of Lincoln declares snow emergency
The federal government's eviction moratorium has been extended until January 31.
Eviction moratorium extended another 30 days, giving tenants more time to catch up on rent
Multiple volunteer departments responded to a large building fire overnight near SW 40th & W...
Crews respond to overnight building fire in southwestern Lancaster County
Widespread snow amounts of 3" to 6" are expected across the state from Monday night into...
Weather Alert Day: Snow, Ice, and Wind to Impact the State Monday Night into Tuesday
Husker tight end leaves to pursue NFL Draft

Latest News

Temperatures will remain seasonally cold across the state on Wednesday with highs in the upper...
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Bryan Health officials warn of rising hospitalizations, urge caution over New Year’s Holiday
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Snowfall potential for through Wednesday morning.
Weather Alert Day: Snow and Ice Will Impact The Area Today