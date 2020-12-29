Advertisement

Four classic cars destroyed in fire

By Ryan Swanigan and Abbie Petersen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four classic cars and a large storage building were destroyed in a fire in southwestern Lancaster County overnight.

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office said the flames broke out in the building near SW 40th & W Bucks Drive around 12:30 a.m., which is just north of West Denton Road.

The homeowner, Dane Paulsen, told 10/11 NOW he and his wife were asleep when he woke up to her screams and realized his shop was in flames.

“Of course you panic and run outside, there’s nothing, it was fully engulfed at that time,” said Paulsen.

All four classic cars inside the building were destroyed. That includes a 1948 Ford FS, 1950 Ford Custom, a 1968 Chevy C10 and 1939 Studebaker. To Paulsen, the Studebaker was priceless.

“It came from my friend who passed away, he left me that car… you’re not going to find a lot of those out there and… excuse me a minute.... there’s not anything in there I didn’t touch,” said Paulsen.

The total loss on the vehicles and the building is $200,000.

But Paulsen said he would rather have the cars than the money. Luckily no one was hurt.

“The best thing is you know, I thought my cat had passed, but she showed up a couple hours later… she’s fine,” said Paulsen.

Paulsen said he had just recently retired and added to the building to have more room and was looking forward to spending more time in the shop but this won’t stop him.

“It was designed and set up to work on those things, I’ve got a lift and all that and all the tools and unfortunately looking at that there’s not a lot of tools left... but we will figure it out,” said Paulsen.

LSO said the fire was accidental, but that the State Fire Marshal hasn’t yet indicated the cause.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency Declared
City of Lincoln declares snow emergency
The federal government's eviction moratorium has been extended until January 31.
Eviction moratorium extended another 30 days, giving tenants more time to catch up on rent
Interstate 80 and 56th Street in Lincoln
A look at road conditions across Nebraska
Widespread snow amounts of 3" to 6" are expected across the state from Monday night into...
Weather Alert Day: Snow, Ice, and Wind to Impact the State Monday Night into Tuesday

Latest News

Troopers respond to over 200 weather-related incidents
Nebraska Volleyball
Big Ten releases volleyball schedule
Lancaster County Engineering will start removing Snow on County Paved and Gravel Roads Dec. 30
Temperatures will remain seasonally cold across the state on Wednesday with highs in the upper...
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures
Lancaster County provides update on COVID-19
Lancaster County has lowest COVID-19 case rate, second lowest fatality rate in state