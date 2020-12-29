Huskers hope for New Year’s Eve upset of No. 15 Wildcats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home after a three-game road swing to celebrate New Year’s Eve against No. 15 Northwestern. Tip-off between the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and the unbeaten and defending Big Ten co-champion Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m.

Live television coverage will be provided by the Big Ten Network with Larry Punteney and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

Live radio will be available with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the air across the Husker Sports Network stations, the Huskers App and on Huskers.com.

Thursday’s game will be the first of two meetings between Nebraska and Northwestern this season. The Huskers are scheduled to travel to Evanston, Ill., to battle the Cats on Feb. 17.

The Huskers headed into the holiday break with a 3-3 record after an 83-72 loss at Purdue on Dec. 23. Sophomore Isabelle Bourne continued to shine, scoring a career-high 22 points to go along with a career-high four assists while adding seven rebounds.

A 6-2 forward/guard from Canberra, Australia, Bourne heads into the Northwestern game ranked second among the Huskers in scoring (15.2 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg) and blocks (1.2 bpg). Through three Big Ten games, Bourne is averaging a team-best 19.7 points per contest.

Junior Sam Haiby joins Bourne and senior Kate Cain as Nebraska captains this season. Haiby leads Nebraska in scoring (15.7 ppg), rebounding (7.3 rpg) and assists (3.5 apg) after scoring 16 points at Purdue. Haiby is averaging 18.7 points per game in Big Ten play and earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll (Dec. 14) after scoring a career-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists in Nebraska’s Big Ten-opening win over Illinois (Dec. 10).

Kate Cain, a 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., ranks third among the Huskers in scoring (9.0 ppg), while leading the Huskers with 2.8 blocks per game. A three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate, Cain is Nebraska’s career block leader (297) and is poised to become just the sixth player in Big Ten history with 300 career blocked shots.

Ashley Scoggin has stepped into a major role in her first year as a Husker. The 22-year-old redshirt sophomore tied her career high with 16 points to go along with three assists and two steals at Purdue. Scoggin is averaging 7.2 points through her first six games as a starter at Nebraska.

Junior Bella Cravens has been a major contributor as a starter in Big Ten play. The 6-3 forward from Laie, Hawaii, is averaging 7.0 points and a team-best 9.3 rebounds in conference games, including a career-high-tying 16 rebounds in the win over Illinois. She added 10 boards at Purdue.

