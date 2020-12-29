LPD: Man on bike flees during burglary investigation; faces multiple drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of drug charges after running away from officers as they searched for a burglary suspect.

Around 3:15 Monday afternoon, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to an area on 10th and H Streets for a report of a burglary in progress.

LPD said responding officers saw a man leaving on a bike who matched the description given by the 911 caller.

According to police, as officers tried making contact with the man to see if he was in fact the burglary suspect, they say the man got on the bike and sped off, despite officers in marked police cruisers following him and giving him orders to stop.

LPD said officers tackled the man off his bike and placed him in custody. He’s been identified as 34-year-old Gabriel A. Sterling.

After continuing the burglary investigation, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video surveillance LPD said investigators determined that Sterling was not the suspect in the burglary case.

According to LPD, Sterling told officers he took off on the bike because he had narcotics on him.

After officers placed Sterling in custody, he was searched where officers said they found the belonging items:

Glass pipe with methamphetamine

Metal pipe with marijuana residue

Plastic bag and pill container holding a total 10.4 grams of marijuana

Five prescription bottles (three of which bore the name of someone else) containing: 21 Escitalopram (antidepressant) pills 157 Cyclobenzaprine (muscle relaxant) pills 27 Buproprion (anti-depressant) pills 65 Gabapentin (anti-seizure and nerve pain medication) pills 48 Tizanidine Hydrochloride (muscle relaxant) pills

Checkbook that was reported stolen to LPD on December 10.

Sterling was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, possession of drug paraphernalia charges, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug charges, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer charges, and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

