LPD: Man points pellet gun at victim trying to intervene during argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges following an argument where he pointed a pellet gun at another person.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to an apartment at the corner of Normal and Cotner Boulevards for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers spoke with the victim, as well as witnesses, who said a man identified as 20-year-old Neves Carney had threatened the victim.

LPD said after finishing interviews, officers learned that Carney and his girlfriend had been arguing about their relationship.

According to police the victim intervened, fearful that Carney may assault his girlfriend, but he then pointed what looked to be a handgun at the victim and told them to shut up, and called them an expletive.

LPD said the victim was in fear for their life.

Officers said the handgun was a pellet gun that closely resembled a firearm.

Carney was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges.

