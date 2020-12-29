Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency Declared
City of Lincoln declares snow emergency
The federal government's eviction moratorium has been extended until January 31.
Eviction moratorium extended another 30 days, giving tenants more time to catch up on rent
Multiple volunteer departments responded to a large building fire overnight near SW 40th & W...
Crews respond to overnight building fire in southwestern Lancaster County
Widespread snow amounts of 3" to 6" are expected across the state from Monday night into...
Weather Alert Day: Snow, Ice, and Wind to Impact the State Monday Night into Tuesday
Husker tight end leaves to pursue NFL Draft

Latest News

Huskers Hope for New Year’s Eve Upset of No. 15 Wildcats
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
Temperatures will remain seasonally cold across the state on Wednesday with highs in the upper...
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote