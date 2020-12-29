Advertisement

A look at road conditions across Nebraska

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As heavy snow continues to fall around the State of Nebraska, many roads are beginning to become snow-covered.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Interstate 80 near Lincoln and Omaha has become slick and troopers are out assisting drivers.

In Lincoln, snow continues to fall at a steady pace while over 20 plow crews clear the streets.

To check out an expansive look at conditions across the state, visit Nebraska 511 Traveler Information.

Interstate 80 and 56th Street in Lincoln
Interstate 80 and 56th Street in Lincoln(NDOT)
Interstate 80 and Gothenburg Exit
Interstate 80 and Gothenburg Exit(NDOT)
Interstate 80 and Alda Exit
Interstate 80 and Alda Exit(NDOT)
Highway 77 and Warlick Blvd.
Highway 77 and Warlick Blvd.(NDOT)
I80 and Greenwood Exit
I80 and Greenwood Exit(NDOT)
Pleasantdale
Pleasantdale(NDOT)

