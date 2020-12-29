A look at road conditions across Nebraska
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As heavy snow continues to fall around the State of Nebraska, many roads are beginning to become snow-covered.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Interstate 80 near Lincoln and Omaha has become slick and troopers are out assisting drivers.
In Lincoln, snow continues to fall at a steady pace while over 20 plow crews clear the streets.
To check out an expansive look at conditions across the state, visit Nebraska 511 Traveler Information.
