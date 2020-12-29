Rural hospitals distributing vaccines to local health care workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far in the Four Corner Health Department region, officials said they’ve received 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines. A call for help from local health officials is now right on the doorsteps of health officials in the Four Corners District.

CEO of Memorial Hospital Roger Reamer said, “We’ve been at this since early April and I know the staff; I think there’s a new excitement around the organization because the vaccines are here.”

Memorial Hospital has been vaccinating front line workers since last Tuesday. Here in Lincoln, they started the vaccination process two weeks ago. Memorial Hospital received 350 vaccines in total with 150 coming directly from the Four Corners Health Department.

“We think 350 is going to get us quite a ways into those tiers,” Reamer said.

Tiers include continuing to vaccinate front line workers this week and starting ems workers Monday.

Executive director for the Four Corners Health Department Laura McDougall said, “This is going to be the next chapter of what we can do and hopefully this helps us turn the corner on this pandemic.”

Although the local health department received 1,100 vaccines last week, vaccine distribution was delayed because of the weather.

McDougall said, “We did have to cancel a few for last week and reschedule them for this week and now we’re looking at more snow.”

Health experts saying all vaccine doses are expected to make their way out by the end of the day. One thing experts in the Four Corners area all know is the next batch of vaccines will be much less than the first.

Four Corners health officials expect about 100 vaccine doses next shipment. They hope to start vaccinated people in long term care facilities sometime this week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.