’Save Our Stages’ could provide relief for local venues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday night, representatives of local venues told 10/11 NOW there is now a light at the end of the tunnel. This comes after President Trump signed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that could help keep them afloat.

Since March, the stage at the Rococo Theatre has been empty.

“We haven’t been able to have anything since then that has been live music,” said executive director, Pamela Gregorios.

Like others, the Rococo has not been able to stay open and really hasn’t had any way of making an income.

“It’s scary.. we don’t know if we will make it. You know, if we can’t open and if we can’t get people in there, our fans, that’s what that theatre was built for, live music,” said Gregorios.

But Gregorios is not alone.

Back in July, 10/11 NOW spoke with a representative for the Bourbon Theatre who said that they needed something to happen or else they would be forced to close.

On Monday night, she said this is the news they’ve been waiting for.

“To say that the industry as a whole breathed a collective sigh of relief is an understatement.. it’s what we need,” said Andrea Fabiano.

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package includes the Save Our Stages Act, which aims to provide grants to these venues that have been hurting.

Fabiano said they were able to get little funding from a PPP loan, since then, they haven’t been able to receive much assistance.

“It really helps. I don’t have any other words to say other than it’s great,” said Fabiano.

Both women agreed that hopefully this will make a big difference.

“I think anything helps right now. I think just to feel you’re included and there are people out there who realize we’re shut down by no fault of our own,” said Gregorios.

