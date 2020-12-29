Weather Alert Day: Snow and Ice Will Impact The Area Today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet will continue for much of the day. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation and light ice accumulation is expected. Precipitation should taper off from west to east late this afternoon and evening.

As a storm system moves across the area today, all types of winter precipitation will be possible. Snow may mix with freezing rain and sleet along and north of Interstate 80. South of Interstate 80, snow will likely change to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain or just freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation will end from west to east this afternoon and evening. Freezing drizzle will be possible in Central and Western Nebraska this afternoon once the main area of precipitation moves out. Total snowfall accumulation of 3 to 6″ likely in most of Nebraska with 1 to 3″ possible in Northern Kansas. Total ice accumulation of a trace to 0.10″ possible in most locations with 0.10″ to 0.25″ possible in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s, but it will feel colder with southeast winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Snowfall potential for through Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Total ice accumulation potential through Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

At or below average high temperatures expected Tuesday. (KOLN)

Clouds should decrease overnight tonight and therefore it looks like Wednesday will be mostly sunny. It is going to remain cold and a bit breezy with northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph. Thursday should be mostly sunny, cold and dry too, but not as breezy.

Most of the area will see below average temperatures again Wednesday. (KOLN)

Another chance of snow looks to arrive for Southeast Nebraska Friday as another storm system moves through the region. At this time, the system should remain mainly to our south and east so therefore it is just a chance of snow. That may change so stay tuned to the forecast the next few days. The weekend and early next week look dry with above average temperatures likely returning Sunday and Monday.

