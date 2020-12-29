Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Chilly Temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our winter storm dropped quite a bit of snow across the state with many areas picking up anywhere between 3″ and 7″ of snow into the day on Tuesday. For a full list of snowfall reports, you click here.

Snowfall reports from across the state from Monday, December 28th into Tuesday, December 29th. (KOLN)

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in place through Tuesday night and into very early on Wednesday morning, but outside of some lingering light snow and freezing rain, most of the moisture should be done with. Roads have been very difficult to navigate through the day on Tuesday and that will likely continue into Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain seasonally cold on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s across the state with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 20 to upper 30s from east to west across the state. By the afternoon with a norhtwest breeze and a fresh snowpack on the ground, it will likely feel quite a bit colder with wind chills in the single digits, teens, to lower 20s throughout the day.

For Lincoln, expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for the day on Wednesday with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 MPH.

Thursday should be pretty quiet as well to finish 2020. Keep your eyes on Thursday night into Friday though as another system looks to potentially move out of the southern plains and at least near the area bringing in the potential for some light snow back into the forecast Thursday night and into the day on Friday. This snow would likely just catch the southeastern corner of the state, but regardless, it’s the next system we’re keeping an eye on.

