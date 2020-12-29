Winter weather temporarily closing some COVID-19 testing sites

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State of Nebraska says multiple Test Nebraska sites are closing temporarily because of the winter weather.

Test Nebraska sites in Norfolk, O’Neill, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Bassett, and Auburn have closed Tuesday while additional planned testing sites Wednesday in Nebraska City, Cozad, York, and Valentine have been closed as well.

State officials say even with the closures, Nebraskans are still urged to register for testing. Officials say that will allow people to get scheduled when testing resumes on Thursday.

Processing tests has slowed somewhat in the wake of the holidays, although the state did process over 11,000 tests on Monday.

