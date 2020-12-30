Big Ten releases volleyball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball schedule is set after the Big Ten announced the conference-wide schedule on Tuesday night. The conference-only schedule is 11 weeks with two games each week against the same opponent. Regular-season competition runs January 22 through April 3. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8-10. NCAA Regionals will be April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22 and the NCAA Final on April 24.

Nebraska opens the season at Indiana on Jan. 22 and 23. The Huskers then return home to take on Northwestern (Jan. 29-30) and Maryland (Feb. 5-6) before traveling to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13. The next week, the Huskers host Minnesota on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21 before heading to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

The Huskers open the month of March with an away series against Illinois (March 5-6). On March 13-14, NU hosts Ohio State. The following week, Nebraska will play Iowa in a two-game series where each team gets a home match. The match on March 17 will be in Iowa City while the match on March 20 will be in Lincoln. Nebraska finishes the month in Ann Arbor when it competes against Michigan on March 26 and 27. The Huskers finish the regular-season at home against Penn State on April 1 and 2.

“We are so excited to finally know the who, where and when of our schedule for spring of 2021,” Head Coach John Cook said. “The Big Ten and coaches worked hard to come up with a fair and competitive schedule for everyone. Playing the same team back to back will really bring out the best in teams and coaches. Husker Nation will be fired up to watch Big Ten volleyball.

“There is no room for error or playing into the season. This schedule is like riding a horse in the Kentucky Derby. Get out of the gate and hang on for a wild ride.”

2020-21 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Friday, Jan. 22)

Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Saturday, Jan. 23)

Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Friday, Jan. 29)

Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Saturday, Jan. 30)

Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Friday, Feb. 5)

Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Saturday, Feb. 6)

Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Friday, Feb. 12)

Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Saturday, Feb. 13)

Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Friday, Feb. 19)

Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Sunday, Feb. 21)

Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Friday, Feb. 26)

Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Saturday, Feb. 27)

Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Friday, March 5)

Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Saturday, March 6)

Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Saturday, March 13)

Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Sunday, March 14)

Week 9: Nebraska at Iowa (Wednesday, March 17)

Week 9: Nebraska vs. Iowa (Saturday, March 20)

Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Friday, March 26)

Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Saturday, March 27)

Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Thursday, April 1)

Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Friday, April 2)

NCAA Tournament

First & Second Rounds: Thursday, April 8 - Saturday, April 10

NCAA Regionals: Thursday, April 15 - Saturday, April 17

NCAA Semifinals: Thursday, April 22

NCAA Final: Saturday, April 24

