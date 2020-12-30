Advertisement

Bills stolen off walls of local bar

Pub Burglary Pic
Pub Burglary Pic(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man broke into a local bar and stole thousands of dollars worth of bills that decorated the walls.

LPD said the suspect broke through the front glass garage door of McKinney’s Irish Pub early Wednesday morning.

The man, who the owner of the bar said was inside for nearly an hour and a half, took 2-3 thousand dollars worth of bills that decorated the wall.

The bills, which were signed by various people who visited the bar, have decorated the establishment for years.

Surveillance footage from the bar captured the man pictured.

Police are searching for the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000.

