Bootle moving on from Nebraska to prepare for NFL Draft

The senior defensive back announced his decision on Tuesday night
Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #7 Football vs Minnesota
Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #7 Football vs Minnesota (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dicaprio Bootle is the latest Husker to announce that he will not be coming back to Nebraska and will focus on the NFL Draft. Bootle, a senior defensive back, had the option to return to the Huskers due to the free year of eligibility. Instead, Bootle will join former teammates Jack Stoll and Brenden Jaimes in hopes of hearing their names called during the NFL Draft.

