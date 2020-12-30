Bootle moving on from Nebraska to prepare for NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dicaprio Bootle is the latest Husker to announce that he will not be coming back to Nebraska and will focus on the NFL Draft. Bootle, a senior defensive back, had the option to return to the Huskers due to the free year of eligibility. Instead, Bootle will join former teammates Jack Stoll and Brenden Jaimes in hopes of hearing their names called during the NFL Draft.

ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST HIGH!



JEREMIAH 17:7-8 🌱#GodGiven❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8vepvSswi — Star Cap 💫 † (@DicaprioBootle) December 30, 2020

