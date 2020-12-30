Advertisement

Cold temperatures remain

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures look to continue through the end of this year and into the start of the new one. There is a chance for another round of snow later this week. Milder temperatures may return early next week.

It will be much quieter today versus yesterday. High pressure will be in control the next few days so that means mostly clear skies and no precipitation chances. Temperatures are going to remain cold and below average for this time of the year thanks in part to the fresh snow that is on the ground. Highs look to be in the mid 20s to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Below average temperatures expected for most of the area due in part to the fresh snow on the ground.(KOLN)
Temperatures should warm up a little bit Thursday.
There is a storm system that looks to move into the region Thursday night into Friday. It should remain mainly to south and east. We will likely see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies during that time period. There is a chance of snow in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. If we do see snow, light snow accumulations are possible. Stay tuned to the latest forecast over the next few days.

The weekend and early next week look dry for now with high temperatures returning to the mid 30s to around 40 for Sunday through Tuesday.

