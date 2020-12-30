Advertisement

Drive-by shooting damages home, no injuries reported

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At approximately 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of Orchard Avenue.

Officers contacted 6 victims: a 41-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 12-year-old male, and a 14-year-old male. Not all the victims lived in the area.

Officers interviewed witnesses and victims, processed the scene for forensic evidence, and collected digital evidence. According to witnesses, an adult male suspect had been arguing with another adult male at the home.

The male suspect left, but he returned approximately an hour and a half later and fired two shots into the home before leaving.

No one was injured. The total damage is approximately $100.

Officers are currently seeking to interview the suspect about this incident. This investigation is ongoing.

