Lancaster County Engineering will start removing Snow on County Paved and Gravel Roads Dec. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, advises motorist to refrain from unnecessary travel due to current winter conditions of heavy mixed precipitation which has created continued icy road conditions in Lancaster County. If travel is necessary, Dingman asks you to please reduce speeds and use caution when navigating the paved and gravel roads in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County has only one shift of employees available to treat and remove snow from roads. County trucks and motor graders will start Wednesday at 5:00 am on all paved and gravel roads. Lancaster County Engineering Department will continue to monitor the gravel and paved roads throughout the week in order to determine maintenance needs.

Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

