Parking ban in downtown Lincoln goes into effect at Midnight

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first of two snow removal district parking bans this week goes into effect tonight.

The first ban is in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 31 in the City’s Downtown snow removal district.

The second ban is in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m., Saturday, January 2 in the City’s remaining seven districts. These include streets in:

  • University Place
  • Havelock
  • Bethany
  • College View
  • 11th and “G”
  • 17th and Washington
  • 25th and Sumner

In these areas, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area overnight. To assist with snow removal, parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets in the districts. Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

To assist downtown residents during snow removal district parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St.  To reduce citations and towed vehicles downtown, the service will be offered from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. when the City is under a snow removal district parking ban. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 10 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

