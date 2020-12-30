Say It Ain’t “Snow”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just days after some areas picked up record late-December snow...including right here in Lincoln...another storm system could bring snow and some ice to parts of southeastern Nebraska...with the main impacts expected to be southeast of Lincoln...

Sunshine returned to the region on Wednesday...but with a fresh blanket of snow in many locations it was quite chilly...and those cold conditions will linger for the next few days. Our main focus as we end the old year and begin the new one will be a storm system riding northeast out of the Southern Plains and into Missouri. The current track of this weather-maker will give parts of southeastern Nebraska a chance for some additional light snow accumulations and perhaps a little bit of ice on Friday.

While much of 10-11 Country is expected to see little-or-no significant impacts from this latest storm...the southeastern corner of the state will be at a bit higher risk. Any northerly shift in the expected track of this system would also increase the risk-area into other portions of southern and eastern Nebraska...so please stay tuned to the latest forecasts as we head toward 2021...especially if you live in-or-near the southeastern-quarter of Nebraska or across areas of northeastern Kansas. Past Friday, the rest of the forecast looks seasonably cool-but-mainly dry into early next week.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Wednesday night calls for clear-to-partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog possible...light and variable winds...and a chilly overnight low around 0 to 5°. The final day of 2020 (Thursday) will start mostly sunny with some increasing cloudiness later in the day...with a seasonably cool high in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s and a light south wind. Mostly cloudy by Thursday night with areas of fog or freezing fog possible...along with a low of 6 to 12°. New Year’s Day (Friday) will be mostly cloudy and continued chilly...with a 30% chance for light snow and highs again in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. Winds will be northerly at 8-to-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph at times.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.