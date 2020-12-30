Advertisement

Temple victimized by vandalism giving back to Lincoln community

South Street Temple
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln temple is making an $11,000 donation to two local organizations as a thank you to the community after the temple was victimized by anti-Semitic vandalism in January.

The South Street Temple and Congregation Tifereth Israel is making the donation to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Clinic with a Heart.

In mid-January, a swastika and racial epithets were spray-painted on the temple.

“Lincoln came together offering donations, attending Shabbat services following the vandalism, and making public statements of solidarity with our community. The Lincoln Jewish Community would like to show their appreciation by supporting two organizations that provide support for our neighbors in these troubled times,” a release stated.

The crime was captured on surveillance video, leading to the arrest of Noah Miller, who was charged with a hate crime.

